 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shawn Alan Smith

Shawn Alan Smith

Shawn Alan Smith

1969 - 2021

ROANOKE, VA - Shawn Alan Smith, age 52, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. He was a former resident of Merrillville, Indiana upon entering the U.S. Marine Corp. Shawn was employed by U.S. Foods and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during desert storm. He was an avid outdoorsman with a special love of fishing, working in his garden and loving his dog rugger. Surviving is his wife, Lisa Smith; Son, Mitchell Smith; Father, James A. (Barbara) Smith; Mother, Penny (Dave) Lopez Sr.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts