ROANOKE, VA - Shawn Alan Smith, age 52, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. He was a former resident of Merrillville, Indiana upon entering the U.S. Marine Corp. Shawn was employed by U.S. Foods and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during desert storm. He was an avid outdoorsman with a special love of fishing, working in his garden and loving his dog rugger. Surviving is his wife, Lisa Smith; Son, Mitchell Smith; Father, James A. (Barbara) Smith; Mother, Penny (Dave) Lopez Sr.