MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sheila Ann Kelly, age 74, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
Sheila is survived by her nieces: Catherine Mendoza of Merrillville and Sharon (David) Lavery of Aurora, CO; great nieces and nephews: Brittany Mendoza, Emily Lavery, David (Sarah) Lavery, Alison Lavery, and Doug & Danielle Seber; great-great nieces and nephews: Ian Charles Lavery, Caden Douglas Lavery and Isabella Mendoza Valdivia; friends: Pamela Vance, Mary Verbish, Marjorie Norton and Mary Ellen Smith.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents: John and Catherine Kelly; sister, Margaret Peters; nephew, Douglas Seber.
Sheila was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville, where she formerly served on the Parish Council, volunteered with the Food Pantry and was a member of Friends with Christ. Sheila retired as the Dean of Studentsfrom Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond after 41 years of service. She began her career with Bishop Noll as a Physical Education Teacher.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Fr. Edward Moszur officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Sheila's name to Bishop Noll Institute Foundation.
Sign Sheila's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.