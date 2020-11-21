Sheila Lee Bouton (nee Enright)

MUNSTER, IN — Sheila Lee Bouton (nee Enright), 75, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Sheila was born on January 28, 1945, at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, IN, to John Desmond and Lillian (nee Kothe) Enright.

Sheila is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, David Anthony Bouton; children: David (Heather) Bouton, Nicole (Kurt) Olofson, Brian (Chrissy) Bouton, Matthew (Laurie) Bouton, Casey (Katie) Bouton and Josh Bouton. She was the beloved grandmother to 13 grandchildren: Gabrielle, Mali, Emma, Madison, Alexis, Lucy, Gavin, Liam, Blake, Evan, Maeve, Declan and Hazel. Sheila is also survived by her sister, Mary Jo (Tom) Blankley, and her brother, Dan (Adrienne) Enright.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Timothy (Shirley) Enright, and her sister, Sharon (Fred) Block.

Sheila grew up on Freeland Avenue in Calumet City, IL. After graduating from Thornton Fractional North High School in 1963, she attended Holy Cross Central School of Nursing in South Bend, IN. At the conclusion of her three-year program, Sheila began her career as a registered nurse working at St. Joseph Hospital in South Bend in the summer of 1966.