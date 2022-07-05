OSCEOLA, IN - Sheila Lynn Tarner, 50 of Osceola, Indiana, passed away June 30, 2022 in South Bend. She was born May 5, 1972 in Valparaiso, the daughter of Jacob L. and Caryl (Conner) Tarner. Sheila was a salesperson with PPG and was a member of the color guard for 5 years with the American Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso. Surviving are her parents, Jacob, of Osceola, IN, and Caryl Tarner of Adrian, MI.; a sister, Laurie Riordan; best friend, Joe Ross; aunt Jan (Jerry) Proctor of Valparaiso; uncle, Gary Comer; aunt, Rose (Paul) Wise of Chesterton; uncle, Chuck Tarner of Florida; and the rest of the Manago clan. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and best friends: Stanley "Bud" and Chris Conner. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022 5:00 -7:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.