Sheila M. (Wiesjahn) Cirrincione

Feb. 7, 1948 - Feb. 11, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Sheila (nee Wiesjahn) Cirrincione, 73, of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was born on February 7, 1948 in South bend, IN. The daughter of Elmer and Shirley Wiesjahn. Sheila owned and operated Sheila's Catering for 10 years at the Porter County Expo Center. She loved Elvis, the Cubs, softball, and her dog, Cuddles.

Survived by her husband, Michael Cirrincione; sons: Keith (Dayna) Miller, Brett Miller; daughter, Angela (Tony) Dennis; stepdaughter, Michelle Cirrincione; grandchildren, Isabella and Lila; brothers: Dennis Wiesjahn, Dean Wiesjahn; sister, Shelly (John) Rooney; mother-in-law, Frances Cirrincione; brother-in-laws: Donnie, Frank, and Rick (Brenda) Cirrincione; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her parents.

Private funeral service Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Viewing will be held on Tuesday February 16, 2021 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME (2305 Campbell St. Valparaiso, IN) from 3:00- 7:00p.m., burial at St. Paul Cemetery. Masks and Social distancing will be required. Funeral arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home (219) 462 3125.