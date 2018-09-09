HOBART, IN - Sheila R. Auerbach, age 83, of Hobart and formerly of Riverdale, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018. She was born on July 5, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Henry and Agnes Brockmeyer. Sheila was a longtime member of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church in Riverdale. In recent years, she was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. In her free-time, she enjoyed gardening. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Sallas, Janine Limpus; grandchildren, Rhiannon (Brian) Hunter and Joshua Auerbach.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter; son, James Auerbach; son-in-law, Brian Limpus.
Memorial contributions in Sheila's name may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46209.
A private graveside service will take place at Assumption Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 19500 Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL 60425. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: