MUNSTER - Sheila R. Zolkes (nee Lannin), age 75, of Munster, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Sheila is survived by her husband of 36 years, Peter Zolkes; sister, Marsha (John) Toth; brothers: Patrick Lannin and David Lannin; sister-in-law, Holly Sciackitano; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins; and precious dog, Sammie.

Preceded in death by her parents: Jerry and Jeanne Lannin; nephews: David and Don Lannin; sister-in-law, Nancy Lannin; and brother-in-law, Andy Sciackitano.

Sheila retired from Hyre Electric with over 40 years of service. She enjoyed spending her time fishing, shopping and attending her book club. She loved animals, especially dogs. She collected and donated to the local Humane Society and even made blankets for the animals. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Indiana, humaneindiana.org

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave. Schererville IN. Interment to follow Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.