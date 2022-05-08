CROWN POINT, IN - Sheila Wynne (Van Gorp) Tiemens, age 72, daughter of the late Rudolph and Sheila (Pepper) Van Gorp died peacefully at home surrounded by family in Crown Point, IN on May 4, 2022.

Sheila grew up in Lansing, Illinois surrounded by a strong loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She worked at Markby & Company in Lansing, IL and at AmeriClean in Merrillville, IN. She was a women's bible study leader for many years.

In June of 1971, she married Robert Tiemens and they were married for 39 years until he died in April, 2012. They had three children, Stephanie (Carl) DeVries of Valparaiso, Jennifer (John) Lewandowski of Crown Point and Robert (Danielle) Tiemens of Crown Point. She had four grandchildren, Maddie DeVries, Jenna DeVries, Emma Lewandowski and Josh Lewandowski. She had one great grandchild Weston DeVries.

Sheila was a loving mother, sister, auntie, nana and mammy. She loved the Lord with all her heart and shared Christ with many people. During her illness of 21 years, she called sharing Christ her "Hospital Ministry." She stayed strong to the end, never wavering and fought the good fight. She was loved by everyone who met her and was like a second mom to many nieces and nephews. Sheila always had time for conversation and a cup of tea. She made everyone feel special and loved unconditionally.

Sheila was preceded in death by her husband Robert Tiemens and is survived by her sisters, Irene Ward, Schererville, IN, Susan (Larry) Graf of Fort Wayne, IN Elizabeth (John) Crocker of Indianapolis, Gwendolyn (Robert) Eriks of Crown Point, IN and her brother Anthony (Tori) Van Gorp of Demotte, IN.

A public visitation for Sheila will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. Pastor Don Rector will be officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Cemetery in the Garden of Friendship.

Memorials can be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or online at The MMRF.org in memory of Sheila.

