Nov. 25, 1944 - June 29, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Shelba J. (Pugh) King-Frazier, age 77, of Portage, IN passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born on November 25, 1944 in Princeton, IN to Stanley and Mary (Woods) Pugh.

On January 2, 2022 she married her husband Gene Frazier of Portage, who survives. She is also survived by two daughters: Donna (Ronald) Bates, Nancy King; two step daughters: Valerie Frazier, Shelly (Steve) Snider; step-son, Dan (Tonya) Sheehan; three grandsons: Jerry (Kelly) Bates, Brett Bates, Brandon King; three granddaughters: Amanda (Denny Smiddy) Bates, Ashley (Henry) King, Brandi (Shane Rushing) King; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; three brothers: Jack (Marilyn) Pugh, Stan Pugh, Steve (Denise) Pugh; sister in law, Nancy (Andy) Fowler; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first spouse, Jerry King; and daughter, Misty King.

Shelba graduated from Portage High School and worked as a car-hop at Calvin's Drive-In in Gary. After graduating she worked as a server and a bartender at Wilson's Restaurant. In the late 1970's she began her career of many years at the gas station at Central Ave. and Hamstrom Road, starting out at Phillips 66, and then Welsh Oil, and finally Speedway. She also drove the first Taxi in Portage for several years and enjoyed occasionally driving in drag races at the US 30 Drag Strip. She loved NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt) and the Cubs. Shelba loved dogs, John Wayne Westerns and Game Shows.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.