Shelby C. Covington

Shelby’s life started in Greenville, KY on January 26, 1947. He grew up with not only his siblings, but his niece and nephews. They would run around outside, shooting bb guns and riding bikes with cards in their spokes. Shelby also played little league baseball and he loved the Chicago White Sox. He started his love for bowling when he was a teenager. He went on to become an avid bowler and scored many perfect games. In August of 1964, with the permission from his mother, Shelby enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He completed his training at Camp Pendleton in California. He went on to serve in the Vietnam War, where he received many awards and recognition for his service. Shelby was a proud Marine and Veteran; you could always find him supporting VFW’s and American Legion’s around the country. He traveled to many of them with his friends and family while bowling his perfect games. He also was very involved with our local VFW and American Legion throughout his life. Shelby was living his best retired life from truck driving. As much as Shelby loved being a Marine, he loved being a Papa. He enjoyed building with Legos, playing with racecars, and watching morning cartoons. Since he is a retired driver, he loved toting everyone around, from school drop offs to Kohl’s runs. Shelby will be greatly missed by all of those he connected with. He always wanted to help anyone who was in need and didn’t think twice.