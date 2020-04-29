Sheldon Edward Santay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND, IN - Sheldon E. Santay of South Bend, formally of Highland, IN born on April 29, 1945 passed away April 26, 2020, just 3 days short of his 75th birthday.

He is survived by his sister-in-law Sandra M. Santay of Schererville, IN; beloved niece Desa (John) Propadalo of IL; beloved nephew Richard (Michele) Santay of Schererville, IN; great nephews Zander and Vaughn Propadalo; great niece Violet Santay.

Sheldon loved spending time with his nephews. Much appreciation is due to the wonderful staff at Myrtle House through Corvilla, Inc. Sheldon attended Arc Bridges in Highland IN for 45 years before attending Corvilla, South Bend, IN for the last eight years. Sheldon was preceded in death by his cherished parents, Michael and Mary Santay, loving brother Richard A. Santay.

Cremation was chosen and no services will be held due to covid virus 19. Burial at St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN. FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Highland, in charge of arrangements.

Sheldon touched the hearts of many and will be missed. www-fagenmiller.com