NORTH JUDSON, IN - Shellena Ann Pajor, 52 of North Judson, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born February 2, 1969 in Glendale, CA to Ronald and Cathleen (Beaulieu) Larsen. Shelly made her career as a Respiratory Therapist for 18 years at Porter Memorial prior to becoming a Registered Nurse and working in several departments, including the operating room and NICU, before her current role as a Clinical Nurse Manager at Northwest Health, LaPorte. She was an avid motorcycle rider, a member of the Kankakee Valley Harley Owners Group, and enjoyed participating in charity rides. Shelly had a love for gardening, saving animals, and her family. She will be remembered for her kind personality and caring heart. Shelly will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.