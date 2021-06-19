Feb. 2, 1969 - June 12, 2021
NORTH JUDSON, IN - Shellena Ann Pajor, 52 of North Judson, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born February 2, 1969 in Glendale, CA to Ronald and Cathleen (Beaulieu) Larsen. Shelly made her career as a Respiratory Therapist for 18 years at Porter Memorial prior to becoming a Registered Nurse and working in several departments, including the operating room and NICU, before her current role as a Clinical Nurse Manager at Northwest Health, LaPorte. She was an avid motorcycle rider, a member of the Kankakee Valley Harley Owners Group, and enjoyed participating in charity rides. Shelly had a love for gardening, saving animals, and her family. She will be remembered for her kind personality and caring heart. Shelly will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
On June 7, 1997, Shelly married the love of her life, Kenneth "Scott" Pajor, who survives, along with her mother and step-father, Cathleen and Jerry Baldwin; father, Ronald Larsen; sisters: Deena (Jim) Hanley, Tammy (Shon) Ahrendt, Alicia Tucker; nieces and nephews: Aaron Hanley, Lauren, Ben, and Alex Ahrendt; grandmother, Martha Baldwin; and uncle, William (Sharon) Beaulieu. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Theresa and William Vanee; aunt, Patricia Teeter; and brother, J.C. Baldwin.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Shelly's name to the Starke County Humane Society. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.