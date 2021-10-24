Feb. 25, 1954 - Oct. 2, 2021
It is with deep sadness that her family announces the unexpected passing of Shelley Lee Williams on October 2, 2021. Shelley was born February 25, 1954, in Gary, Indiana, to Betty Jean (Comstock) Williams and Robert H. Williams, who preceded her in death. She was a proud Brickie, having grown up in Hobart, Indiana.
She is survived by her children: Adam (Becca) Packham, Shanna (Luis Rivera) Nelson, and Chelsey (Jed) Adams. Her grandchildren: Kadin and Quincy Nelson, River and Huxley Adams, and Axel Packham were her absolute joy and the lights of her life. She is also survived by her siblings: Scott (Viki) Williams, Keith (Brenda) Williams, and Lori Williams, along with many nieces and nephews and their children and lots of cousins.
Shelley was a US Air Force Veteran, having served both in the United States and in Europe. For over 30 years, she was a Speech Language Pathologist in schools and in private practice in Virginia.
Although her loss is tremendous, Shelley's family and friends take comfort in knowing that she is at peace in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. (Psalm 23) Her love for life and family was unmatched. She couldn't wait for warm weather so that she could visit her beloved beaches - wherever she was and whoever she was with. After all, she grew up at the Hobart Pool, having served as a lifeguard in high school at Robinson Lake.
The family asks not only for your prayers, but also for everyone to live every day as if it were their last and to cherish every moment with loved ones.
An invitation to celebrate Shelley's life at a memorial service is extended to all who had the joy of knowing her. The service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10 AM at the VFW Post 9760, 425 Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611 with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to either Veterans Moving Forward (In Memory of Shelley Lee Williams)Website: https:////vetsfwd.org (Donate directly on this website.) OR Children of Fallen Police Officers Foundation (In Memory of Shelley Lee Williams)Website: https:////www.policeofficersfoundation.org (Donate directly on this website.)