Feb. 25, 1954 - Oct. 2, 2021

It is with deep sadness that her family announces the unexpected passing of Shelley Lee Williams on October 2, 2021. Shelley was born February 25, 1954, in Gary, Indiana, to Betty Jean (Comstock) Williams and Robert H. Williams, who preceded her in death. She was a proud Brickie, having grown up in Hobart, Indiana.

She is survived by her children: Adam (Becca) Packham, Shanna (Luis Rivera) Nelson, and Chelsey (Jed) Adams. Her grandchildren: Kadin and Quincy Nelson, River and Huxley Adams, and Axel Packham were her absolute joy and the lights of her life. She is also survived by her siblings: Scott (Viki) Williams, Keith (Brenda) Williams, and Lori Williams, along with many nieces and nephews and their children and lots of cousins.

Shelley was a US Air Force Veteran, having served both in the United States and in Europe. For over 30 years, she was a Speech Language Pathologist in schools and in private practice in Virginia.