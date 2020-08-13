Shenchou Hsiamei was born on February 21, 1943, in Zhejiang, China; as a young child, she fled communist China with her entire village and they settled in Taiwan. Foremost in her classes, she nonetheless had to quit school to work, and despite hardship, she sought to self-educate and travel at each opportunity. From 2018 until now, she was caught in the bosom of Christ's love through her family in Indiana and died in the arms of His peace and grace on August 6, 2020; may God have mercy on her soul.