Sheri Ann Manske

Sheri will be missed by her many close friends, co-workers and family members. Her special furry friends, her kitties Rocket, Gatsby and Teddy will be sad and miss her too. We celebrate her life dedicated to the health care profession. Through her years working in the NICU (neonatal) at many hospitals, she has cared for thousands of newborn babies who were very sick as they entered early into life. We are so lucky to have had her in our lives--Sheri touched the lives of so many and made a difference on her journey through life.