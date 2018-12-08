CROWN POINT, IN - Sherman A. Moore passed away peacefully at his home November 29, 2018 at the age of 66. Sherman is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Corinne (nee Voss) Moore, father to Andy (Brenda), Jimmy and Patrick (Lori), devoted grandfather to Madison, Devyn, Drew, Brooklyn and Bryce; also survived by his father Sherman E. (Mary) and brothers Jeff (Penny) and Joel (Joanne); sisters-in-law Sandy Moore and Sidney Morice, brother-in-law Al Voss and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Martha and brother Dennis.
As per his wishes Mr. Moore will be cremated and have a memorial service on Sunday December 9, 2018 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John at 4:00 p.m. There will be a visitation on Sunday from 12:00 noon until the time of service.
Sherman worked in the auto industry for over 45 years. He enjoyed auto racing and golf, but, his true love was his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbor Light Hospice would be appreciated.