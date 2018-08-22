GRANT PARK, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Sherri Ann Eggert (nee Monahan), age 75 of Grant Park, IL, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018.
Sherri is survived by her beloved husband Jack Eggert of 54 years. Loving mother of John M. (Amy) Eggert, and cherished grandmother of Lexie J. Eggert, and fond aunt to Julie Radzijeski and Scott Brown. Sherri was preceded in death by her parents John and Florence “Frankie” Monahan, aunt Minnie Jongsma and many other aunts and uncles.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Sherri will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with Pastor David Price officiating. Sherri will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Cemetery, Lansing, IL.
Sherri graduated from Thornton Fractional South High School in 1960, then graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1964 with a degree in Elementary Education. She then furthered her education and received her Masters Degree in Library Science and Media Management in 1974 from Governors State University. Sherri was a loving and devoted teacher for 40 years at Sunny Brook School District 171, where she taught at Nathan Hale School. It was there that Sherri took pride in helping children reach their total potential.
Sherri had a giving spirit she volunteered her time at Zion EV. Lutheran church, Grant Park, IL where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed keeping in contact with her high school friends, she would volunteer her time on the high school reunion committee and made sure all her friends and classmates knew about the upcoming events. She belonged to a group of 12 wonderful women that met in high school and kept in touch over the years. They valued each others' friendship, each friend would take a turn and host a luncheon, just to spend time together and keep in touch. Sherri was loved by many and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Sherri's name to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe St. #3420, Chicago,IL 60603. www.schroederlauer.com