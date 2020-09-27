Sherrie Krolikowski (nee Christie)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, IL - Sherrie Krolikowski, age 69, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. Sherrie is survived by her beloved husband Phillip Krolikowski of 51 years, daughters: Kari Ann (Michael) Legg and Kristen Pulkowski. Cherished grandmother of Alexander Pulkowski, Bucky Legg and Oreo Legg, loving daughter of Ann Christie, also surviving are sisters: Josephine (Raymond) Kujawa, Mary Ann Culbertson, and brother: James (Bonita) Christie. Sherrie was preceded in death by her loving father James Christie.

Sherrie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Sherrie worked as a legal secretary for many years for Attorney at Law Dale Anderson and Associates in Lansing, IL. Sherrie was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Sherrie's name to Humane Indiana (Humane Society of Calumet), 421 45th Street, Munster, Indiana 46321. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Sherrie's care. www.schroederlauer.com