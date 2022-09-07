 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrie Lynn Buehler (nee Schlitz)

Oct. 12, 1950 - Aug. 28, 2022

PENTWATER, MI - Sherrie Lynn Buehler (nee Schlitz) passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Marc Buehler. Their two sons and their families: Marc, Stacey, Trey, and Lynsey Buehler; Tony, Shannon, Katie, Zack, and Allison Buehler.

Sherrie was a loving wife and mother and an amazing grandmother. A memorial and reception will be held on September 9, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Shorewood Clubhouse, 410 Shorewood Court, Valparaiso IN 46385.

