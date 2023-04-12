Feb. 15, 1965 - April 5, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Sherrill L. Tucker, age 58 of Crown Point, IN passed away on April 5, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth Tucker Sr. of Crown Point, IN; sons, Justin, Kenneth Jr. (Fiance JoAnn Huitsing) and Mathew Tucker all of Crown Point, IN; grandson's, Jeremy and Miles Tucker; godson, Daniel O'Janovac; sisters, Diane Link-Polgar of North Judson, IN, Kathy (Robert) Kane of Dyer, IN; brothers, Dennis (Debbie) Fentress of Wolcottville, IN, Michael (Jodi) Fentress of Hebron, IN and many nieces and nephews.

Sherill is preceded in death by her parents James and Wilma Fentress and brother-in law Robert Polgar.

She was a homemaker and former employee of the Indiana Department of Transportation as a radio operator/dispatcher.

She loved to sing, dance, and have fun with family and friends. She never met a stranger, and was always willing to help anyone that needed something. Her last act of kindness helped save the lives of three people as she was an organ donor.

Friends are invited to visit with Sherrill's family for a Visitation and Funeral Service at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL (7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN.) on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Memorial Service at 7:30 P.M. with Rev. Charles Russell officiating.