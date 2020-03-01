Sherry L. Vidal

They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but no one knows the heartache that lies behind my smile. No one knows how many times I have broken down and cried. You are so wonderful to think of but, so hard to live without. It has been four years, since you left and it has been a living hell. I can still hear your laugh and see your kind smile. But, it is so hard to live without you. I thank God for allowing me to spend the best years of my life with you.