PALMETTO, FL - Sherry L. Williams, age 73 of Palmetto, FL, formerly of Miller Beach, passed away on December 5, 2020. Sherry was a well-known educator in Northwest Indiana. Friends are invited to join Letty in celebrating her life on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. in the Clipper Room at the Hammond Marina, 720 Casino Center Drive, Hammond, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangement. www.burnsfuneral.com