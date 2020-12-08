PALMETTO, FL - Sherry L. Williams, age 73, of Palmetto FL, formerly of Miller Beach, passed away December 5, 2020. Sherry was born in Colfax, IN on October 27, 1947. She attended Ball State University for her undergraduate degree and earned her Master's degree and administrative certification from Indiana University. Sherry began her education career at Edison Elementary School in Hammond, IN. After Edison, she taught Physical Education at Hammond High School and Morton High School. Sherry coached many young women in volleyball and basketball. When she transferred to Morton High School, she became the girl's basketball coach and in her last year at Morton she served the students and coaches as the Athletic Director.

In 1988, she became the Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at Hobart High School. She served as the athletic director and later assistant principal for seven years until she became the principal. Sherry led the Brickies educational team until she retired in 2002.

Sherry was a member of the Hobart Kiwanis Club, served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Hobart Food pantry. She attended the Hobart United Methodist Church until she moved to Palmetto Florida in 2017.

Sherry was preceded in death by her mother Rosemary Shoemaker, father Jay B. Williams; brothers Don(Shirree) and Rudy Kelly; sister Judy (Larry) Bowen.