CHESTERTON, IN - Sherry Lynn Fultz 45 of Chesterton passed away on March 6, 2020 at her home. Born on December 8, 1974 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Ronald (Linda Hisey) Yager. Sherry was a 1993 graduate of Portage High School and received her degree in Accounting from Purdue University. She was married to Mike Fultz on August 29, 2015 in Las Vegas, NV. Sherry was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed going to concerts, playing softball, watching family feud, having cookouts, spending time with people and engaging with them and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.