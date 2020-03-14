ST. JOHN, IN - Sherry P. Sury (nee Grys), age 73, late of St. John, passed away March 11, 2020. Sherry is survived by her children: Jackie (Jacob) Huppenthal, Angelique (Zon) Haralovich, and Lisa (Roy) Calarese; grandchildren: Isaiah, Damian, Jake, Aaron, Jordan, Madison, Xavier, and Zachary; sister in law Elaine Sury; nephews: Bryan, Mark, Joe, Luke; nieces: Brenda, Mary; dear friends: Melanie, Karen, Kathy, and Barb. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim as well as her parents and sister Cindy. Sherry was the former Clerk Treasurer for the Town of St. John. She was an auxiliary member of the St. John VFW Post #717.