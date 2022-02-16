Dec. 13, 1960 - Feb. 11, 2022

GREENFIELD, IN - Sherryl Dawn Ramsey (Sherry)was called to heaven on February 11, 2022. We find comfort in knowing that Sherry will be reunited with her father, Reginald, who passed in March 2017; and her grandparents: Norviel (Ruth) Ramsey and Horace (Margaret) McAnally; and many other Loving family members that have passed before her. Sherryl Dawn was born on December 13, 1960, in Hammond, IN and was the first-born child to Reginald and Barbara Ramsey formerly of Highland, IN. Sherry was raised in Highland and graduated from Highland High School in 1978.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Ramsey of St. John, IN; brother, Douglas Ramsey (David Blackwell) of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Nicole Ramsey (Meding) husband Larry of Mokena, IL; her nephew, Kyle Meding of Lombard, IL; and niece, Karleen Meding of Columbia, MO. Sherry is also survived by many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Saturday February 19, 2022, 8:30 am – 11:00 am at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN 46322. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please send donations in Sherryl's honor to Aspire Indiana Health https://www.aspireindiana.org/give.

