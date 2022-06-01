Sheryl A. Becker

LANSING, IL - Sheryl Becker, age 68, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Delshon Council) Becker; sister, Vicki (Jesse) Duran; brother, Steve Becker; three grandchildren: Jadyn, Damion and Hailey; niece, Jennifer (Rich) Drangmeister; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sheryl was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Becker Sr.; mother, Wanda Becker (nee Griffith); and brother, Raymond "Butch" Becker Jr. Sheryl had two passions in life, her grandchildren and Bingo. She attended two years of college and received a certificate for Medical Transcription and Coding. Sheryl was also a huge Bears fan.