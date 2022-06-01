Sheryl A. Becker
Aug. 15,1953 - May 26, 2022
LANSING, IL - Sheryl Becker, age 68, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Delshon Council) Becker; sister, Vicki (Jesse) Duran; brother, Steve Becker; three grandchildren: Jadyn, Damion and Hailey; niece, Jennifer (Rich) Drangmeister; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sheryl was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Becker Sr.; mother, Wanda Becker (nee Griffith); and brother, Raymond "Butch" Becker Jr. Sheryl had two passions in life, her grandchildren and Bingo. She attended two years of college and received a certificate for Medical Transcription and Coding. Sheryl was also a huge Bears fan.
Visitation with family and friends will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, at 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. There will be a service from 6:30 to 7:00 PM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Cremation to follow Sheryl was loved by many and she will be truly missed.