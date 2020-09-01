 Skip to main content
Sheryl A. Bull

HOBART, IN - Sheryl A. Bull, age 62, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Methodist Hospital, Southlake. She was born in Pineville, KY on December 7, 1957 to the late Kermit and Dorothy (nee Partin) Gibson.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Rick Bull; sister, Jennifer (Ronald, Jr.) Bysiek, and niece, Ariel.

She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

