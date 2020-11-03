Sheryl Dawn Doll-Lewis

Sheryl was a licensed real estate agent and broker for 36 years, most recently at RE/MAX County Wide 1st in La Porte. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors and the La Porte County Board of Realtors. Sheryl was a proud founding member of Journey Church, where she served as church administrator and business director. She was instrumental in developing small groups and service opportunities for many ministry areas.

Sheryl's love for Jesus and heart for others was evident to everyone. She was a bold, strong, courageous woman, rooted in faith and powered by love. Most importantly, she was a devoted wife, loving sister, amazing mom, proud Meema/grandma, wonderful aunt, and faithful friend.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at CUTLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER with Pastor Kyle Chezem officiating. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

Times of visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4; 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5; and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Due to the recent Governor's Order, anyone attending the visitation and/or service is required to wear a mask.