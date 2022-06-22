Sheryl L. Vargas

Oct. 24, 1957 - June 19, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Sheryl Vargas, age 64, passed away on June 19, 2022. Born on October 24, 1957 in Gary IN to the late Donald and Patricia (nee Zielaskowski) Smurdon.

Sheryl worked as a bank teller for Centier Bank.

Survived by husband, Christopher X. Vargas I; sons, Eric Vargas, Christopher (Rikki) Vargas II; grandchildren: Christopher III, Alexander, Remy, Scarlett; special niece, Kassie; close cousin, Janet Tsouklis and many more cousins; special aunt, Jean Adenau; goddaughter, Allison; best friend, Kathy Teso.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., (219) 462-3125.