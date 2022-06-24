Sheryl L. Vargas

Sheryl Lee Vargas (nee Smurdon)

Oct. 24, 1957 - June 19, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Sheryl Lee Vargas, 64, of Valparaiso, passed away on June 19, 2022. Born on October 24, 1957 to Donald and Patricia (nee Zielaskowski) Smurdon.

Sheryl was an only child who lost her mother at the age of one and was then raised alongside a few of her aunts and uncles by her loving grandparents, Thomas and Dorothy Smurdon of Gary. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1976. Sheryl met her husband, Chris, and they got married on September 1, 1978. They went on to have two children and raised their family in Merrillville. She was a dedicated parishioner at St. Peter and Paul Church in Merrillville for nearly 20 years.

Sheryl worked for 10 years at Tip Top Supermarket in Gary and then went on to become a bank teller in 1988 for the next 20 years. Her last 10 years of being a teller were spent at Centier Bank at the Schererville branch on U.S. 30.

Sheryl was best known for her love for her family and her commitment to being a great mother. Her accomplishments were highlighted by her ability to cook great meals for her family, coaching her son's youth soccer team and would do anything for her loved ones. She will be deeply missed.

Survived by her husband of 43 years, Chris; sons: Eric and Christopher (Rikki); grandchildren: Christopher III, Alexander, Remy and Scarlett; special niece, Kassie; close cousin, Janet; her special aunt, Jean; uncle, Art; and many more cousins; nieces; and nephews; best friend, Kathy; and goddaughter, Allison.

Preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Patricia; her close mother and father-in-law: Mary and Leonardo Vargas; and close and dear uncles: David and Terry.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.