Sheryl 'Sherry' Bell

Aug. 12, 1953 - April 18, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Sheryl "Sherry" Bell, 67, of Portage, IN passed away on April 18, 2021, surrounded by her children and loved ones. Sherry was born on August 12, 1953, in Gary, IN to Billy Mack and Carley Ann (Weese) Cox.

Sherry is survived by her mother, Carley Cox; her children: Billie jo Sessions (Jack Termine), Jaime (John) Mueller and Kyle (Shannon) Bell; grandchildren, Mason Bell and Missy Mueller; her sisters and their families, Cindy (Jerry) VanWeinen, Brenda (Dan) Jennings and Lorna (Philip) Russell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father.

Sherry attended Chesterton High School and later received her associate degree in accounting from Indiana Vocational Technical College. She worked as a project accountant/control for over 30 years where she enjoyed keeping records organized and accounts in order. Prior to retirement she most recently worked at N.A. Logan, Inc. and Graycor Construction Company. She married Joseph Edward Bell on October 12, 1985.