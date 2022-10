A Japanese War Bride from WWII, she lived 1st in Lowell, then Schereville & finally, Highland. She enjoyed making Japanese dolls, doing origami and roller skating in her 60's, but ballroom dancing was her favorite activity into her 80's. She won many medals & trophies for her skillful dancing, especially, the Tango. She is survived by her daughter, Frances; and younger sister and nephew in Japan.