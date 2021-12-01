Shirlee A. Baker "Busia" (nee Raczak)

HEGEWISCH, IL — Shirlee A. Baker "Busia" (nee Raczak), age 77, late of Hegewisch, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth F. Baker. Loving mother of: Timothy Baker and Tom (Michelle) Baker. Shirlee took most joy in being a "Busia" to her grandkids: Davette, Matthew, Thomas "Choochie", Johnny, Samantha and Kenny; kind sister of: Ronald (Barbara) Raczak and Jerry (Joan) Raczak; loving sister-in-law of: Donald (Barbara) Baker and Larry (Shirley) Baker; dear aunt and cousin of many. Preceded in death by parents Mathew and Josephine Raczak.

Shirlee was a proud member of the Daughters of Isabella #859 and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Florian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and bus trips with her friends.

Funeral services 9:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1210, Chicago, IL 60601 in her name. 773.646.1133 or www.opytfh.com.