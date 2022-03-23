Sept. 21, 1937 - March 19, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Shirlee J. Snyder, born September 21, 1937, passed away Saturday, March 19, at her home.

She was born to Oma and Roy Mulholland who lived in Gary's Tolleston neighborhood until they purchased a home in the Marktown section of East Chicago. She thrived in that small tightly-knit community, always maintaining she enjoyed its very best years.

Shirley graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School and married William Snyder in 1955. Following a move to Schererville in 1969, she went to work for the Town Clerk's office where she managed utility billing and accounts for 40 years. The meticulous work suited her nature and she enjoyed longtime friendships with her colleagues.

Shirlee was a member of the St. John Township Board, overseeing the distribution of Christmas assistance. She was also a member of the Schererville Fire Department Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She and Bill were avid travelers and golfers. She enjoyed gardening and producing spectacular family holiday celebrations.

Shirlee is survived by daughters: Vicki Snyder Chura (the late James), Cindy (Carl) Laingren and son Dan Snyder; brothers: Ken (Beth) Mulholland and Don (Peggy) Mulholland; as well as grandchildren: Amy (Mark) Chura Mosher, Cheryl (Britt) Reese, Kristen (Ben) Kinchdeloe, Allison (Matt) Smith, Anthony Laingren and Aaron (Stephanie) Laingren; and six great-grandchildren: Lucas, Brielle, Alex, Noah, Grayson, and Oren; nieces and nephews.

When diagnosed with Alzheimer's Dementia, Shirlee researched and located another small, close-knit community called Rittenhouse Village which she enjoyed for nine years.

Visitation is at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, prior to her funeral service at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Visiting Nurses Association of Northwest Indiana, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso IN or the Alzheimer's Association, 8679 Connecticut St., Ste. D, Merrillville IN 46410. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.