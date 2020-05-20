× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART, IN - Shirley A. Baker, age 89, of Hobart passed away Monday May 18, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. Shirley was born September 30, 1930 in Crafton, Pennsylvania to the late Jacob and Alice (Sasse) Staiger. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and "Nana". She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Shirley enjoyed puzzles of all kinds and sewing.

Shirley is survived by her children, George Baker, Jr of Valparaiso, Donald R. (Kym) Baker of Lake Station, Jack J. (Wendy) Baker of Miramar Beach, FL and Barbara (James) Patton of Aurora, CO; her five granddaughters; eight great grandchildren; special friends, Russ, Donna and Zach Garza; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband George Baker; her parents; her great granddaughter, Alexis; three brothers, Robert Staiger, William Staiger and Donald Staiger; and two sisters, Marjorie Rose and Sandra Kost.

Private funeral services are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. Shirley's family will host a Celebration of Shirley's Life at a future date. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.