Shirley A. Jackowski

Aug. 7, 1935 — Feb. 11, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL — Shirley A. Jackowski, 85, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Jackowski, of Lansing, IL, and David (Elizabeth Horton) Jackowski, of Payson, AZ; grandsons, Justin Plasket and Robert Todd of Burbank, CA; and brother in-law, Gerald Jackowski, of Dyer, IN. Shirley is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Jackowski; parents, Frank and Ann Marshall; husband, Joseph Jackowski Jr.; and in-laws, Joseph and Jean Jackowski Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church 501 163rd St., Calumet City, IL, with a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by the Rev. Patrick Lyons. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Friday, February 19, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Shirley was born in Chicago, IL, on August 7, 1935, and graduated from St. Phillip Neri grade school in 1949 and St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, Joseph Jackowski Jr., on October 13, 1956. Shirley worked at Leo Burnett in Chicago before becoming a homemaker. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Knock Church for many years and an active member of the Women's Guild. Shirley was known to enjoy family get-togethers, friends, neighbors and Cub games. www.kishfuneralhome.net