Shirley A. Lucas

She was born in Gary, IN, on October 1, 1923, to Samuel H. Cohnand and Gertrude Thorsen Cohn. Shirley graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1941, and graduated from St. Mary's College in 1945. She was an elementary school teacher at Miller School from 1945-1949. Shirley married Blaz A. Lucas, Jr. on November 19, 1949. They were married for 40 years. She was an avid golfer and bowler, and a great fan of Notre Dame football attending games for 70 years. Shirley also was a fan of the Chicago Bears. She was a longtime member of the St. Mary's Club of Northwest Indiana, Innsbrook Country Club and Beta Gamma Sorority. Shirley delivered Meals On Wheels for many years well into her 80's.