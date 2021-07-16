Shirley A. Rogers (nee Farmer)

Shirley was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Area. She was a graduate of Morton High School class of 1969. She loved the outdoors and spending time in her camper on the Indian Lakes Campground in Wolcottville IN. She also enjoyed growing flowers and working out in her garden in her free time. She also enjoyed going shopping and she loved her dogs and all animals. Most importantly, Shirley loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, mom and siblings she will be deeply missed but not forgotten.