Shirley A. Rogers (nee Farmer)
August 12, 1951 – July 13, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Shirley A. Rogers, age 69 of Hammond entered into the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
She is survived by her three sons: Greg (Kelly), Brian (Jackie) and Nicholas (Nicole) Rogers; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Antrim; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Madeline Farmer; sisters: Doris (Bob) Korem, LeeAnn (Joe) Michalik; brother, Joe (Kristy) Farmer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Erwin "Dwayne" Rogers; son, Jason Michael Rogers and her father, Jordan Farmer.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN, 46323. Burial will be private.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Area. She was a graduate of Morton High School class of 1969. She loved the outdoors and spending time in her camper on the Indian Lakes Campground in Wolcottville IN. She also enjoyed growing flowers and working out in her garden in her free time. She also enjoyed going shopping and she loved her dogs and all animals. Most importantly, Shirley loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, mom and siblings she will be deeply missed but not forgotten.