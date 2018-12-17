CAMDENTON, MO/FORMERLY OF DYER, IN - Shirley A. Van Bruggen (nee Roeda) age 90, of Camdenton, MO, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Loving wife of the late Jacob 'Jack' Van Bruggen. Devoted mother of Nancy (Michael) Schultz, Norma (David) Hulford, and Allen (Kathy) Van Bruggen. Proud grandmother of Eric (Jen) Schultz, Brian (Leigh) Schultz, Kristi (Dan) Schultz-Vegter, Teri (Chad) Schultz-Apple, Jenna (Chris) Hulford-Houck, Jill (Mark) Hulford-Belle-Isle, and Steven Hulford; great-grandmother of seventeen. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings Cornelius (late Jeneane) Roeda, Jeri (late Ted Bandstra, late Al Gelderloos), and Jacob 'Jack' (Rachel) Roeda.
Visitation Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Dan Roeda officiating. Private family interment Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to World Renew (1700 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508). For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at: