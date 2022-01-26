Feb. 12, 1937 - Jan. 22, 2022

HOBART, IN - Shirley A. Wiggins, age 84, of Hobart, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was born in Gary to the late Roy and Nell Keele on February 12, 1937. Shirley was a para educator for the Title I Program with River Forest School District. The school was a home away from home where she was also involved as the President of the PTA, a member of the Hobart Twp. School Corp Reorganization Committee, and Secretary/Treasurer of Education Support Association. Shirley also served as Secretary of the New Chicago Park Board. She was an avid reader and loved the time she spent outdoors.

She will be missed dearly by all of her family, including her seven children: Donald (Vicki) Wiggins of Portage, Julie (Paul) Mayfield of Crawfordsville, Cyndi (James) Reason of Champlin, MN, Kimm (Gabriel) Vargas of Lake Station, Laurie (David) Robbins of Hobart, Lisa (Michael) Ackermann of Valparaiso, and Pamela "PJ" (George) Rhodes of Palmetto, FL; 14 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren; brother, Donald (Emily) Keele of Nokomis, FL; special neighbors, The Krikava Family; and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Wiggins; and sister, Joy (Forrest) Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to VNA Hospice of Valparaiso or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

There will be funeral services for Shirley on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 12:00 noon at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, with Rev. Michael Bean officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. If you are going to attend, the family requests that you wear a mask. Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences. 219-942-2109.