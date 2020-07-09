× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley A. Zick

CHESTERTON, IN — Shirley A. Zick, 91, of Chesterton, IN, formerly of Hebron and Gary, IN, and Lansing, IL passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1929, in Chicago, IL, to Edwin and Grace (Jackson) Carlson.

Shirley is survived by daughters, Kathleen (George) Millet and Judith (Eugene) Chemma; son, William "Bill" (Colleen) Zick; sister, Elizabeth (John) Kresach; brother, William Carlson; sister-in-law, Carol Carlson; brother-in-law, Stanley "Ron" Richardson; sisters-in-law, Lavergne (Robert) Balacky and Dolores Shuton; grandchildren: Melanie (Jordan) Smithers, Michele (Steve) Irzyk, Kristin (Chase) Saylor, Scott Chemma (Megan Potosky), Lauren (Tim) Gramenz, Samantha (Alex) Thien and Taylor Zick; great-grandchildren: Brianna and Bradley Irzyk, Kinslee and Liam Gramenz, Lillian Thien, Adalae and Isaac Saylor. She was also survived by her caregiver, Nancy Stephens.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Zick Jr.; brothers, Robert (Donna) Carlson and Richard Carlson; sister, Virginia Richardson; and sister-in-law, Janet Carlson.