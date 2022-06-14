Feb. 28, 1936 - May 26, 2022

CEDAR LAKE - Shirley Ann Castro (Lala), age 86, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1936, in Hammond, IN as the daughter of Mattie and Lawrence Harrell. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Otterman; her daughter, Linda Agnas; son-in-law, Curt Schnoor; and her sisters: Ruth Townsley and Dixie Harrell.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Diane Thompson; her children: Richard (Roddie) Otterman, Brenda Schnoor, Jon (Yolanda) Castro, Dan (Chris) Castro, and Jeff (Sheba) Castro; grandchildren: Suzie, Ricky, Holly, Ryan, Melissa, Jenny, Natalie, Mike, Nikki, Audrey, Richie, Mia, Melanie, Derek, Sean, Jadyn, Kayla, London, Eli, and Isaiah; and 18 great-grandchildren.

We will celebrate Shirley's life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main Street, Crown Point, IN. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 am.

Shirley had a strong faith in the Lord and shared that faith with those she loved. Lala enjoyed collecting tea pots and watching birds come to her feeders. Lala will be remembered as someone who spoke her mind and enjoyed life. She loved spending time with her family and friends.