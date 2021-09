EAST CHICAGO, IN - Shirley Ann Cook Cousins, 82, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Greg Frazier, officiating.