Shirley Ann (Groves) Roman

Shirley and Frank were avid gardeners, and Shirley especially loved birding. They also loved to travel including to Ana Maria Island, FL and cross-country skiing in Aspen, CO and Europe. Pre-Club Med, they went to Jamaica, Bahamas and famously slept in John Wayne's bedroom in his Acapulco villa! They visited her ancestral home in Scotland and visited Meg in the UK several times. Shirley particularly loved local art and commemorated every trip with a piece for her ever-growing collection! They also loved the culture of Chicago, including "Da Bears," Art Institute, the symphony, and Marshall Fields' Walnut Room was one of her favorite destinations.

"Shirl Girl's" friends (esp. "The Elderberries") were incredibly important and she and Frank were very social, celebrating anything they could think of with their famous cocktail parties! Later in life, Shirley and Frank moved into Rittenhouse Senior Living. The family thanks the staff there, as well as the staff of Harbor Light Hospice, for the gracious care given to Shirley and for laughing at her jokes until the end.

Shirley was passionate, curious, witty, and creative. Somewhat formal, but not fussy. She could set a beautiful table for dinner, and then run into the backyard to spray down a bunch of sandy kids after a day at the beach.