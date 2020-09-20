× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALAPARAISO, IN - Shirley Ann Magura, age 83, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer day. Shirley was born to parents Oscar and Ovina Johnson in 1936 in Gardner, MA.

Shirley was a demure bookkeeper for the Gardner Chamber of Commerce when she caught the eye of a handsome young serviceman while attending an ice cream social. That soldier was Milan Magura who was stationed at nearby Fort Devens in Massachusetts at the time. After some small talk Milan declared to a skeptical Shirley that he would marry her, they would move to Indiana, and have three children. Milan's declaration proved prophetic, as they were married on February 11, 1961, in Gardner and Mark, Chris, and Mike are lifelong Hoosiers!

Shirley was a wonderful mother and dedicated homemaker in their early years together, hosting many birthday parties and gatherings, but had to dust off her bookkeeping skills when she was pressed in to duty doing payroll and paying bills when Milan opened up The Beef Mart in Valparaiso, and then Milan's Banquet Centre several years later. At one point, our Mom was keeping the books for three businesses at once and doing all the payroll with ink and pen! These were the days before Quickbooks

In retirement, Shirley enjoyed her home life with Milan and the natural beauty and flowers in their immaculately landscaped yard.