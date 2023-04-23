March 12, 1947 - April 15, 2023

Shirley Ann Palucki (nee Romanowski), a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother, passed away on April 15, 2023, at the age of 76, after battling Lewy body dementia. Shirley's husband, Dennis Earnest Palucki, had passed away two years prior. Shirley is survived by her children Mary deceased (Paul) Ochs, Christine (Michael) Hill, Denise (Mustafa Seyrek) Palucki, and Dennis Palucki, as well as her eight grandchildren: Sam Ochs, Madison Ochs, Andrew Hill, Carson Ochs, Tyler Hill, Benjamin Hill, Zachary Hill, and Emma Seyrek.

Shirley and Dennis were inseparable; you would rarely see one without the other. She was a devoted homemaker who took great care to ensure that her family always had a hot meal, picnics for many visits to the beach, or a huge bowl of popcorn and lemonade for drive-in movies. She was a loving daughter and niece, visiting her mother weekly to attend to her needs and grocery shop and checking on her Uncle Frank monthly. Shirley was a coupon queen before it was a trend and could be found clipping coupons daily. She was also a devoted owner to her pug, Sparky, who enjoyed twice-daily walks with her and will now be cared for by her son Dennis.

Shirley graduated from Gavit High School in Hammond and went on to earn her beauty license at Don Roberts. She worked hard throughout her life and started her career at Mode Beauty Salon in Hammond, where she worked for many years. She later worked at Dawn Foods in Crown Point for nearly 20 years before retiring. Shirley was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN, for many years.

A funeral service for Shirley will be held Monday, April 24, at 10:45 a.m. at White Funeral Home, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th) in Griffith, IN. Father Mens will officiate, and friends may meet with the family before the service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Indiana in Munster.

For more information, please contact White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit our website at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.