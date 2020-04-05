Shirley Anne Plemons (nee Grffin)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN/FORMERLY OF WHITING, IN - Shirley Anne "Shirl" Plemons, age 81, peacefully passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born to the late Clarence and Anne Griffin.

Shirley attended Washington High School before marrying the love of her life, Arvine Plemons, in 1957.

Family and friends were Shirley's passion and delight. She had a vivacious personality and made people around her laugh. She enjoyed hosting parties, simple family meals, bowling with friends, girls' night out, and attending work functions with her husband.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arvine. Children, Bret (Nicole) Plemons, Pamela Plemons, Christopher (Krissy) Plemons, and Jeff (Tammy) Plemons; grandchildren, Holly (Jason) O'Drobinak, Abigail and Brooke Plemons, Justin and Austin Plemons, Aidan and Evan Plemons, and Allie Sciacero; great-grandchildren, Jessa Plemons and Ashton Reeves; many other loving relatives and close friends who will miss her dearly.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anne Griffin; daughter Hope Anne, and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 5501 N. Cumberland Ave. #101, Chicago, IL 60656. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days and those who have known Shirley in her fruitful journey with us. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. www.mycalumetpark.com