LOWELL, IN - Shirley Burns, 93, of Lowell, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Doug) Scaggs of Lowell; two grandchildren: Diane (John) Scott of FL, Michael Scaggs of Lowell; three great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Rachel and Reena Scott; siblings: Robert and Jack Haney and Norma Surface. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, son Robert and brother, Fred Haney.

Shirley was a member of Lowell's First United Methodist Church. Cremation will precede Visitation, December 1, from 3:00-4:00, concluding with Memorial Services at 4:00PM, all at her church, 520 E. Commercial Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or her church.

www.sheetsfuneral.com

