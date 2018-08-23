CROWN POINT, IN - Shirley E. Nolan (nee Hawn), age 84, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of St. John, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Shirley is survived by her daughter:Laurie Hine of Lowell, IN; sons: Tim (Barb) Nolan of Osseo, MN and Mike (Nancy) Nolan of Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter: Sarah Nolan of Las Vegas, NV; brothers: Donald (Phyllis) Hawn and Harold (Leatta) Hawn. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband: John; and children: Donald and Scott Nolan.
Shirley retired from IVEX Corporation in Grant Park, IL. She was a former member of the St. John Post 717 VFW Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid Bulls fan.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date with burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Sign Shirley's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.