Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Shirley E. Nolan (nee Hawn)
Sallie Gucwa

CROWN POINT, IN - Shirley E. Nolan (nee Hawn), age 84, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of St. John, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

Shirley is survived by her daughter:Laurie Hine of Lowell, IN; sons: Tim (Barb) Nolan of Osseo, MN and Mike (Nancy) Nolan of Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter: Sarah Nolan of Las Vegas, NV; brothers: Donald (Phyllis) Hawn and Harold (Leatta) Hawn. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband: John; and children: Donald and Scott Nolan.

Shirley retired from IVEX Corporation in Grant Park, IL. She was a former member of the St. John Post 717 VFW Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid Bulls fan.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date with burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign Shirley's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.